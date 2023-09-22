Beauty essentials from the inside out

Fashion and Lifestyle Expert, Brittney Levine, joined Inside South Florida to share must-haves to revitalize your oral, eye and skin’s health.

“For healthier teeth and gums, dental professionals recommend Gum interdental products,” says Levine. “I love their Soft Picks Advance. These have soft rubber bristles that are perfect for an everyday gentle clean.”

If you suffer from eye redness, Lumify’s eye drop may be a product to help you clear things up.

“What they do is significantly reduce redness in one minute to help your eyes look whiter, brighter and more radiant for up to eight hours,” says Levine.”

If your collagen production is a concern, Levine recommends SpoiledChild's E27 Extra Strength Liquid Collagen.

“SpoiledChild's E27 Extra Strength Liquid Collagen supports inside and out wellness,” says Levine. “You could throw it into your smoothie or take as is, and they contain the highest quality collagen, so it replenishes collagen in the body, and it's packed with vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, a key halogen booster that hydrates and improves skin's elasticity.”

For more information, visit TipsOnTV.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by GUM Brands and Lumify.