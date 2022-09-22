Beauty essentials to celebrate girls’ night in

Celebrate National Girls’ Night with a festive evening inside with your closet friends. Beauty & Lifestyle Expert, Elena Duque, joined Inside South Florida to share great beauty must-haves for your girls’ nights.

“The Olay Retinol24 + Peptide Night Face Moisturizer is good for a bunch of reasons,” says Duque. “My dermatologist recommends its vitamin D3, amino peptides, and Olay Most Transformative Retinoid Complex elements. It provides lasting hydration and smoother and brighter skin.”

Fillers are a trending cosmetic procedure and having a product on hand to reduce the effects of injectables may help.

“The unscented non-greasy Arnicare Gel helps to reduce swelling, bruising and pain after an injectable filler,” says Duque. “It's made with arnica, which has been used to naturally relieve pain.”

The foundation of any skincare routine is moisturization.

“The Positive Intent Heart Body Lotion is for face and body. It's good for all skin types,” says Duque. “The brand focuses on using your five senses. It has a unique approach to beauty by incorporating aromatherapy memory and inspirational affirmations.”

Recuperate from a festive girls’ night with a cleanse and detox.

“Girls’ night means overindulging and drinking a little bit too much. The Mag07 is the original oxygen-based colon cleanse and detox,” says Duque. “If you're feeling bloated and gassy, you need a reset. It’s going to help you relieve any kind of fullness.”

