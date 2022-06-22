Beauty essentials to illuminate your summer glow

Summer is a great time for fun in the sun. It is also a good time to refresh your summer glow. Beauty and Lifestyle Expert, Yesenia De Avila, joined Inside South Florida to share new beauty essentials that hit the shelves and that can have you summer ready.

“Charlotte Tilbury’s Cryo Recovery Face Mask is inspired by the high-performance ice tech of cryotherapy and the ancient art of facial acupuncture techniques to really create the appearance of a lifted, firmer, smoother, refreshed and revived skin,” says De Avila. “It is crafted from a flexible skin cushioning silicone for extreme comfort and easy washability. This mask is embedded with advanced cooling gel bead pockets that target the forehead, under the eyes, cheekbone, and under the chin.” This product is available at CharlotteTilbury.com

Essential to the health and appearance of your skin is a good nighttime skincare regimen. De Avila has a new product that can help rejuvenate the face.

“No7 just launched a new Retinol 1% Night Concentrate helping you to reveal smoother, firmer and more radiant looking skin. One percent Pure Retinol is the highest amount of retinol that you can find over the counter. It supports cell turnover and helps to actively reduce those deep and stubborn wrinkles within a few weeks of use,” says De Avila. “They also launched Pure Retinol’s Post Retinol Soother that really helps support your skin’s tolerance to high strength Pure Retinol.” Find this product at Walgreens.com

One key element to any wardrobe is its accessories. Accentuate your next outfit with a vibrant over-the-top nail color.

“Nails.Inc’s Neon Minis gives us all the summer vibes with a range of supercharged sunshine shades and no activated base coat needed,” says De Avila. “Its perfectly portable bottles are 100% vegan and 100% cruelty-free. The neon formulas will amp up your next nail look. It's available in six shades.” This product is exclusively found at Target.

In sunny Miami we can’t beat the heat and any skincare routine would be incomplete without a skin protectant.

“Dr. Dennis Gross has an All-Physical Lightweight Wrinkle Defense SPF 30 Sunscreen. It's lightweight, oil-free and clinically tested,” says De Avila. “It is powered by transparent zinc oxide, bearberry, sea buckthorn, lingonberry and ferulic acid.” This item is available at Sephora.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Yesi Style.