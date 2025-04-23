Beauty Goes Green: Mickey Williams Shares Her Favorite Eco-Friendly Essentials for Earth Month

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Share The Glam. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As Earth Month continues, beauty expert and lifestyle guru Mickey Williams is inspiring consumers to make sustainable choices without compromising on quality, luxury, or results. Appearing on Inside South Florida, Williams showcased a lineup of eco-friendly beauty brands that not only deliver results but also prioritize the planet every step of the way.

Kiehl's Mission Renewal

First up was Kiehl’s, the skincare brand that’s been a household name since 1851. Now leading what Williams calls the “refill revolution,” Kiehl’s refillable pouches reduce plastic use by up to 81%, while offering customer rewards for returning used bottles. “What's incredible about them is that you can bring your own bottle in and fill them up. They’ll even give rewards for if you bring in the bottles to refill them,” she said. For more information, visit Kiehls.com.

Purdori: Natural Skin Care

For skincare lovers on TikTok and beyond, Purdori has become a darling for good reason. Williams highlighted their Brightening Essence Rose Water Toner, which she says “92% of consumers found that their skin was softer and more refreshed after using it.” Not only is the brand Leaping Bunny certified, toxin-free, and fragrance-free, but each product purchased sends $1 to water.org, helping provide clean water to communities in need. Purdori is now available on Amazon.

Renpure Naturally Beautiful

Shower staples also made the list, with Renpure’s clean and family-friendly shampoos and conditioners standing out. Known for being affordable—each bottle ranges from $9–11 at Walmart—the brand offers 100% recyclable packaging, including the pump tops, and formulas free from harsh chemicals. “This is in my shower and I tell you, in the mornings it is so tingly and wonderful. It's clean and effective for the whole family,” Williams added. Find the product available at Walmart and Amazon.

Garnier

Longtime beauty industry leader Garnier also got a well-deserved spotlight. In addition to being 100% vegan and using renewable energy in their manufacturing, the brand is now supporting the National Park Foundation. Over 890 Garnier team members have already volunteered over 200,000 hours toward preserving U.S. parks, from trail clearing to removing invasive species.

Kilgour MD

Finally, for anyone seeking a natural solution to hair thinning, Williams introduced Kilgour MD, a plant-based, drug-free system created by a Stanford dermatologist. The recyclable glass packaging and cruelty-free ingredients make it a standout for sustainable hair care. “They truly utilize plant-based products, chemical-free, and drug-free,” she said. For more information, visit @kilgourmd or find the products on Amazon.

For more details on these products and other eco-conscious beauty finds, Williams invites viewers to visitsharetheglam.com.