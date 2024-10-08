Beauty Must-Haves and Prime Day Deals for Flawless Grooming This Fall

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Jamie O’. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As Prime Day approaches on October 8 and 9, Jamie O’Donnell joined Inside South Florida excited to share some must-have beauty products with unbeatable savings, perfect for your personal grooming routine this fall.

First up is Finishing Touch Flawless, which offers a wide range of innovative grooming tools, from facial hair removal to dermaplaning and eyebrow precision. Known for its gentle and effective technology, Flawless has products to cater to all beauty needs. Their popular items, including the Flawless Facial Hair Remover and Flawless Dermaplane Glow, will be 30% off on Prime Day. Visit Amazon or FlawlessBeauty.com for more details.

For smooth, stunning skin, Nair Hair Removal products are also a Prime Day must. With formulations like their Sensitive Coconut Oil Shower Cream and Moroccan Argan Oil Shower Cream, these products provide lasting hair-free results and will be available at 30% off. Check out NairCare.com for additional information.

If you’re looking for a quick hair refresh, Batiste Dry Shampoo is an excellent choice. With a variety of scents and formulations, Batiste’s dry shampoos absorb excess oil and leave hair looking fresh for up to 24 hours. Select products, including the new Velvet Mocha, will be 30% off on Amazon this Prime Day. Learn more at BatisteHair.com.

For those concerned about hair thinning, Viviscal offers dermatologist-backed solutions that support healthy hair growth. Products like the Viviscal Hair Growth Supplements, Thickening Shampoo, and Hair Thickening Serum will also be discounted by 30% on Prime Day. Visit Viviscal.com to explore their offerings.

Lastly, Toppik Hair Building Fibers provide a quick fix for thinning hair by adding natural-looking volume. Made with keratin protein, these fibers are wind, rain, and sweat-resistant and will also be 30% off. Find more at Toppik.com.

For all the details and direct links to these fantastic deals, visit JamieO.co, and don’t miss out on these Prime Day savings!