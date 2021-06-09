Beauty tips to keep you glowing in summer

This Summer you can avoid sun-dried skin and hair with a few products that are simple to use and incorporate into your routine. Lifestyle Expert, Carmen Ordonez, is introducing us to these products that will give you a summer glow.

Using a lightweight moisturizer that won't melt off and also offers protection from the sun will help you avoid burned, dry skin. The Olay Regenerist Whip with SPF 25 won't leave your skin feeling oily like some sunblocks might do. It's fast-absorbing and packed with dermatologist-approved ingredients.

Keep your hair protected from humidity with Herbal Essences Coconut Water and Jasmine shampoo and conditioner. It will cleanse your hair while giving it a boost of hydration. If you need a little more help, you can try the Coconut Milk and Aloe Vera sulfate-free hair mask. This will revamp your hair and bring it back to life after long days out in the sun.

Pairing these products with a hat and a pair of sunglasses will give you full protection and guarantee a summer full of fun.