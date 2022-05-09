Become the best version of yourself with Legacy

For those looking for a new gym, Legacy in South Florida could be a great fit. CEO and founder of Legacy, Manning Sumner, took us around his headquarters in Wynwood and explained how he got started.

“We started in 2008 as a private training facility that evolved into more group training,” says Sumner. “Where everything was headed with the F45s and the Orange Theories, we wanted to kind of be a part of that movement. And we started partner interval training. And that has evolved into six locations in Miami.”

Manning developed a fitness system called Partner Interval Training, also known as PIT, that made professional level fitness results accessible to everyone.

“Partner Interval Training was derived from looking at a group exercise room and saying, ‘Okay, how can we implement more accountability”” says Sumner. “So, we started pairing people up where, ‘your work is my rest, your rest is my work.’ We're counting each other's reps, we're motivating each other, we're pushing each other, and we're holding each other accountable.”

