Behind the Scenes at ECHO: A Day in the Life of a Cirque du Soleil Juggler

Cirque du Soleil has been captivating audiences worldwide since the 1980s with its breathtaking performances and unparalleled artistry. Now, one of their spectacular shows is in town. Inside South Florida caught up with Henrix Veres, a juggler from the circus troupe, at their tent in Gulfstream Park to get a glimpse into the world of Cirque du Soleil ECHO.

Henrix, a seasoned juggler, shared insights into his role within the circus troupe, explaining, that he is not just doing acrobatics but also performing as the dog character in the show. With Cirque du Soleil since 2018, Henrix's third tour, he provided a peek into the rigorous training regimen that goes into preparing for performances.

He emphasized the importance of discipline and practice, stating, "My training is about like two to three hours juggling per day. And I've been doing it since I was 12 or 13. So yeah, half of my life." Henrix highlighted the mental and physical demands of his craft, noting the constant refinement of skills and the development of a strong connection between mind and body.

Reflecting on his family's circus heritage, Henrix revealed, "I think I'm fifth or sixth generation...” The circus skills run deep in his family, with his ancestors dating back to the 1870s when the first one started his own circus and traveled around Europe and Hungary.

Despite the challenges, Henrix finds joy and fulfillment in performing, especially when greeted with applause from the audience. Henrix's passion for circus arts shines through as he embraces the unique blend of tradition and innovation that Cirque du Soleil embodies.

For those eager to witness the magic of Cirque du Soleil firsthand, ECHO will be running at Gulfstream Park until April 21. With mind-blowing performances and awe-inspiring acts, Cirque du Soleil promises an unforgettable experience for all. Don't miss your chance to be part of the spectacle! For more information on showtimes and tickets, visit cirquedusoleil.com/echo.