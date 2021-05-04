Watch
Behind the scenes of Feeding South Florida

Posted at 4:46 PM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 16:46:23-04

Feeding South Florida supports 25% of the state's food insecure population. For years it has been the largest, efficient food bank, serving Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe counties. You need a huge space to do that much good, and President Paco Velez took us behind the scenes to see where they keep all the food they pass out.

From produce to nonperishable items, every food item that will soon make its way to a family in need passes through the warehouse. Volunteers pick the items they need and package them in the warehouse before they make it to their final destination.

None of this would matter if it wasn't for the volunteers who help donate, package, and pass out food. Right now Feeding South Florida needs more food, volunteers, and more funding.

"In order to address hunger and poverty in South Florida, Feeding South Florida has to look beyond just serving the people in line for food assistance, we also have to shorten that line," says Velez.

Velez says speaking to policymakers and elected officials about the issues is just one step. The group is also working to give some of those affected crucial work skills so they can go further in the job force, and escape poverty that way.

