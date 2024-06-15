Behind the Scenes with the Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders

Game day for the Miami Dolphins is a spectacle involving more than just the athletes on the field. One group that deserves just as much recognition is the Miami Dolphins cheerleaders. These impressive athletes bring energy, spirit, and dedication to every game, working tirelessly with smiles on their faces. Their path to joining the squad is as competitive as that of the players. Inside South Florida stopped by Miami Dade College (MDC) to witness the rigorous audition process and see the hard work that goes on behind the scenes.

The Miami Dolphins cheerleaders are truly remarkable athletes. Their journey to make the team involves a day full of anticipation, action, and all things Miami Dolphins. Audition day sees a large turnout, with 373 women trying out in May, but only 74 making it to the finals. Talent comes from both local and national areas, even as far as Japan. The competitors showcase their creativity and teamwork by performing self-choreographed solos along with signature Dolphins cheer routines.

These women possess a skill set that is truly awe-inspiring. The judges, a mix of choreographers, cheer alum, NFL reporters, and former Dolphins player Sean Wooden, have the tough job of selecting the perfect fit for the team. Friends and family watch in anticipation as the women give their all on stage.

Being a Miami Dolphins cheerleader is about more than just dancing. The team embodies the values of the Dolphins organization, representing the community with pride. Throughout the year, the cheerleaders participate in various volunteer activities, including Football Unites, Dolphins Challenge Cancer, and more. They are dedicated to lifting spirits not just in the stadium but throughout the community.

The journey doesn’t end at auditions. The selected cheerleaders continue to compete as final cuts happen during training camp in the fall. To follow along with their journey and see who makes the final roster, visit miamidolphins.com/cheerleaders or follow @dolphinscheer on Instagram.