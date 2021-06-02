Being beautifully brave with Sarah Pendrick

Sarah Pendrick's new book, Beautifully Brave, is all about cultivating your own happiness and living the life of your dreams.

In the book, Pendrick explains the two types of happiness that exist, hedonic and eudaimonic. The first is happiness that is derived from things you do and experiences of enjoyment. The second is achieved through experiences that give you meaning and purpose.

"The happiness you want the most is the lasting happiness where you're always taking care of your well-being," she says.

The book is filled with science-based facts about how to achieve that happiness. Even something as small as saying thank you when you first wake up can help you practice gratitude and give you that lasting happiness.

Pendrick says being "Beautifully Brave" means showing up for yourself. This includes learning to say no, not to be a people pleaser, and ultimately putting yourself first. Self-care is a huge part of this, and there's a whole chapter about it in the book.

To get your own copy of Beautifully Brave, you can head to anywhere books are sold.