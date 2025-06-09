BEING PREPARED FOR EMERGENCIES WITH JACKERY

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Jackery. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Craig Fugate, former FEMA administrator, joins us to emphasize the crucial importance of emergency preparedness, especially in regions prone to hurricanes, tornadoes, and wildfires. He underscores that being ready before disasters strike can significantly impact the safety of families. One of the primary challenges during emergencies is power outages, which can last for days. Fugate stresses the importance of having a clear plan, knowing safe evacuation routes, and ensuring that households are equipped with essential supplies. He highlights the growing necessity for emergency backup power, particularly for those relying on medical devices.