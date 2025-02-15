Bella Quartet Serenades South Florida with Harmonious Valentine’s Day Performances

South Florida’s beloved Bella Quartet is celebrating its ninth year of bringing heartfelt melodies and harmonious joy to the community, especially during the Valentine’s Day season. Comprised of Laura, Lori, Victoria, and Sally, the four-part harmony group offers an unforgettable musical gift through their unique Singing Valentines.

The group, known for its nostalgic repertoire of 1940s and 1950s classics, delights audiences with both laughter and tears. Reflecting on memorable moments, one quartet member recalled a humorous incident when a romantic song led a recipient to believe he had unintentionally proposed to his girlfriend.

In a traditional barbershop cone structure, Victoria anchors the quartet as the bass, with Laura and Lori harmonizing in the middle and Sally hitting the highest notes. Their seamless coordination results in beautifully balanced performances that captivate listeners.

The Bella Quartet’s love for classic tunes resonates with many, making them a popular choice for Valentine’s Day serenades.

Whether for a romantic gesture, a heartfelt surprise, or simply to enjoy timeless music, the Bella Quartet continues to enchant South Florida with every note they sing. To book a Singing Valentine, call 954-562-7472, or visit SouthFloridaJubilee.org for more information.