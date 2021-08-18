Ben and Jerry's Clash of the Cones is the battle to create the next hit ice cream flavor

What could be cooler than getting to create your own flavor of Ben and Jerry's Ice Cream? Food Network searched all over the country to find the best ice cream makers and gave them a chance to do just that. One of the contenders is Miami's very own Founder of Wynwood's Dasher and Crank, Daniel Levine.

He's been working with ice cream all his life and has always loved Ben and Jerry's. Getting to compete brought him a new respect for competition shows, and ice cream itself. He usually takes a day or two to make a batch of ice cream at Dasher and Crank, but on the show, they only had 3 hours for the entire process.

"The way you see it on TV how the chefs are plating at the last moment, and they're counting down...that really happens," he says. "You're really just getting it out with seconds to spare, it was really cool."

Ben and Jerry's has always been Levine's favorite, and his fondest childhood memories involve ice cream. When it comes to his favorites though, he says he loves anything that's a sort of caramel custard with some mix-ins. You can watch him and the rest of the contestants on Ben and Jerry's Clash of the Cones on Food Network, Monday nights.