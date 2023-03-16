Benefits of hurricane resistant home

ASP Superhome’s Owner, Jonathan Rodriguez, joined Inside South Florida to share how to conveniently protect your home before the 2023 hurricane season.

“Hurricanes are unpredictable. The next thing you know, you're running to Home Depot waiting in lines trying to buy lumber and going through the mission of putting wood on your windows,” says Rodriguez. “We specialize in impact windows, doors, roofs, gutters, solar panels and blinds.”

For more information, visit ASPSuperHome.com or ASPWindows.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by ASP Superhome.