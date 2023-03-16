Watch Now
Benefits of hurricane resistant home

Posted at 6:30 PM, Mar 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-16 18:30:45-04

ASP Superhome’s Owner, Jonathan Rodriguez, joined Inside South Florida to share how to conveniently protect your home before the 2023 hurricane season.

“Hurricanes are unpredictable. The next thing you know, you're running to Home Depot waiting in lines trying to buy lumber and going through the mission of putting wood on your windows,” says Rodriguez. “We specialize in impact windows, doors, roofs, gutters, solar panels and blinds.”

For more information, visit ASPSuperHome.com or ASPWindows.com

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida.

