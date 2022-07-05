Berries are transforming desserts this summer

Fresh berries can transform any dessert into a delightful treat. Chef and Emmy Nominated Host, Ali Rosen, joined Inside South Florida to share summer dessert trends and delicious recipes.

“I'm really excited to talk about Driscoll’s core berry patch of strawberries, raspberries, blueberries and blackberries, which is kind of what everybody wants this season,” says Rosen.

Cheesecake, a fan-favorite, can be made better when topped with fresh berries.

“Cheesecake bars are super simple. First, you're just making a graham cracker crust, which you're putting in the oven. Then you're adding a cream cheese and topping that with whatever berries you want,” says Rosen. “It's really about keeping the berry flavor with the creaminess of the desserts.”

For the non-baker, Rosen has a delectable sweet to help you wow your guests this summer.

“There's nothing more crowd-pleasing than a chocolate covered strawberry. You really just have to take chocolate chips, melt them in the microwave, and stir them every 30 seconds,” says Rosen. "Then you dip your strawberries in, top them with anything that you want, and stick them in the fridge.”

For more information, visit Driscolls.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Driscoll’s.