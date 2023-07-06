Best cocktails for 2023 summer BBQs

Entertaining Expert, Paul Zahn, joined Inside South Florida to share the perfect pairings for your summer celebrations.

“Art Of Earth is a delicious Pinot Grigio from Italy. It has a nice bright and fruitiness to it,” says Zahh. “It's also perfect to pair with some of those summer barbecues like lobster chowder.” Find this item at Winn-Dixie

Hatozaki Finest Japanese Whisky is great in a cocktail or on its own.

“It has some nice light sweetness to it,” says Zahn. “We're doing just some soda water, lemon juice and some of the Hatozaki Finest Japanese Whisky.” Find this product at ABC Fine Wine & Spirits

For a taste of the Caribbean, Canerock Jamaican Spice Rum may be just what you are looking for.

“It is absolutely delicious. This is made from vanilla, coconut and ginger,” says Zahn. “I took some of the Canerock and put in some coconut water and grapefruit, and we have the perfect signature cocktail.” Find this item at TotalWine.com

If Processo is your go-to, Riondo Prosecco may become your new favorite sparkling white wine.

“It is made in the Veneto region of Italy,” says Zahn. “You can do spritzes with it.” Find this product at TotalWine.com

For more information, visit @PaulZahn

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Taylor Made Productions.