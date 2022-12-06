Best gifts for loved ones this season

Beauty & Lifestyle Expert, Milly Almodovar, joined Inside South Florida to share gift ideas to put smiles on your family member’s faces as they open their gifts this holiday season.

"The Kit contains our most powerful at-home bond building treatments and the Best-selling Shampoo and Conditioner to maintain your healthiest hair,” says Almodovar. "They also have a ‘Best of the Bottom Builders Kit.’ These contain the most potent Olaplex at-home reparative treatments.” Find these products at Sephora.com and salons nationwide, respectively

If you’re looking for a party favor for your host, you may consider gifting Partida Tequila liquor.

“It's an additive-free craft tequila made from blue agave. It has hints of tropical fruits and vanilla,” says Almodovar. “This is the perfect tequila to make your favorite cocktail, like a classic margarita.” Find this item at Totalwines.com

Finding the right perfume can take time. Carolina Herrera's Limited Edition Three-Piece Good Girl Eau De Parfum is an excellent choice.

“It is the perfect scented gift for your loved one,” says Almodovar. “The sweet alluring qualities of jasmine bring Good Girl a bright femininity.” Find product at Macys.com

When purchasing a gift for him, putting a genuinely happy smile on his face can be tricky, but JCPenney has great options for you this season.

“JCPenney has thoughtful gifts that he'll use. The Perry Ellis Fragrance Set is a great new scent,” says Almodovar. “The New Canon Winter Survival Tube is a great bundle. You get moisturizing hand cream, lip balm and face lotion.” Find these items at JCPenney Stores or JCP.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by JMM Consulting.