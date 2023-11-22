Best Holiday Gift Ideas for Everyone on Your List

Event and Lifestyle Expert, Jamie O’Donnell, joined Inside South Florida to share her must-have holiday gift essentials. From wellness to entertainment, she covered it all, starting with Moonlite—an enchanting experience that transforms parents into storytellers with vivid projections.

“It actually transforms your reading routine into a magical bonding experience with vivid projections and playful sound effects, making parents into super storytellers,” says O’Donnell. “Uses a simple clip-on projector to a smart device so the stories of pictures project up onto the ceiling and the wall while all the words or the stories appear on your phone making it super easy to read.” For more information, visit MyMoonlite.com

Searching for a housewarming festive gift? The Whirlpool Flush Microwave is the perfect choice designed to enhance anyone’s holiday hosting experience.

This is Whirlpool Over the Range Microwave with Flash Fill in-design designed to blend in with standard depth cabinets,” says O’Donnell. “It’s equal parts sleek and efficient, featuring turntable free interior wall to wall capacity that fits even a 13 by 9 casserole dish. It's hidden venting activates when cooking retracts the no longer needed has a tap to open door and super easy to clean.” For more information, visit Whirlpool.com

Looking to sip an alternative to traditional eggnog and lift your holiday spirits? Elmhurst 1925 Oat Nog is the essential plant-based holiday beverage.

“It's a delicious blend of whole grain oats and cashews infused with cozy spices to create that decadent and creamy oat nog,” says O’Donnell. “You'll forget that it's dairy free it's so good. Made with the simplest ingredients free from added guns and oils you can sip on it for on its own or you can even add it to your coffee so you won't miss out on any of your holiday favorites this year.” For more information, visit Publix Stores

For health-focused families and friends on your gifting list, Clean Simple Eats Protein Powder is the way to go.

“This is Clean Simple Eats Protein Powder variety pack, game changing and nutritious supplements features 10 best selling flavors including chocolate brownie batter, cake better, and coconut cream,” says O’Donnell. “100% grass fed, way gluten free, non GMO and third party tested. The variety pack has 10 rich and creamy proteins packed individually for under $21 so definitely you can find that on the Black Friday sale.” For more information, visit CleanSimpleEats.com

No one wants to arrive at a holiday party empty-handed, making Martini & Rossi the perfect gift for the wine connoisseurs in your life.

“This is Martini & Rossi fully sparkling white wine created from Moscato Bianco grapes,” says O’Donnell.” Also has the DOCG designation which is the highest classification of Italian wine that can be afforded, has a seamless smooth, sweet taste of grape melon and peach coupled with the wines crisp bubbles. Makes perfect for after dinner treat to accompany a sweet dessert or ideal wine to just celebrate the holidays.” For more information, visit Martini.com

For more information, visit JamieO.co or follow @JamieOandCo on Instagram and Facebook.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Jaime O’ + Co.