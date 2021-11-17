Best holiday gifts for the whole family

The holidays are here and that brings a lot of excitement but also can be a little stressful trying to find the right gifts. So here on the show, we are going to help with some awesome ideas that will put a smile on anyone's face.

Lubriderm is the perfect stocking stuffer for those of us who love skincare and keeping our skin hydrated during the dry, winter months. The new Lubriderm Advanced Therapy Moisturizing Cream is the first-ever launch of its kind for the brand and is infused with Vitamin E, Pro-Vitamin B5, and Omega-3 that provides a rich and creamy formula that intensely hydrates dry and extra-dry skin. The Lubriderm Advanced Therapy Moisturizing Cream is fragrance-free, paraben-free, and can help transform skin in just one week with twice daily usage.

The Nails. INC 45 Second Speedy Gloss Nail Polish Festive Colors dries in just 45 seconds and the formula helps strengthen the nail with an ultra-long wear glossy finish. Available in a variety of shades from classic nearly nude to pop colors to shimmery, you can have the perfect holiday manicure in minutes.

Collagen is all the rage right now to naturally supports joints, but it will make your nails stronger, your skin more vibrant and your hair shinier. The ROOT2 BioCell Collagen capsules provide the body with the raw materials needed to support joint and connective tissue health not to mention promoting cellular renewal and structure.

This year JLO shared with the world her secrets to the glow that she is carrying around. She launched her JLO Beauty and it has been getting great reviews especially the JLO serum. Sephora now has a smaller size gift sampler so it’s easy to gift these serums and creams in your holiday stocking stuffer. Her products are infused with olive oil and peptides that help transform the skin.

