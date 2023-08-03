Best moves to build your abs

Fitness Expert, Heather Frey, joined Inside South Florida to share how to get the best results when building your abdominal muscles.

“You need resistance weights or body weight, and you need contraction. Ab pull downs are the best exercise to create abs. With every exercise, form is important,” says Frey. “You want to start with your arms right next to your head, focus on those abs, and curl yourself in. This fully contracts the abs and makes them do all the work.”

For more information, visit SmashFit.com