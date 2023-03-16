Best part of Chris Ruggiero vocal performance

Watch Now
Vocalist, Chris Ruggiero, joined Inside South Florida to share the best part of entertaining for him.

“As I love to sing, my favorite part is looking out and seeing the audience and that twinkle in their eye and knowing that I took them back to a different place and another time,” says Ruggiero.

Ruggiero is performing at the Aventura Arts and Cultural Center on March 17th.

Ruggerio also has a new single, “All I Can Think About Is You” debuting this summer.

For more information, visit ChrisRuggieroSings.com

