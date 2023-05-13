Best-selling Author inspires authenticity and courage in a powerful story

Best-selling Author, Ibi Zoboi, shared a powerful story on Inside South Florida about discovering authenticity, fighting for it, and having the courage to be your own revolution.

“Nigeria Jones, as the name entails, encapsulates what it means to be African-American,” says Zoboi. “I was born in Haiti and when I was growing up, I had to grapple with what it means to be Haitian American, a regular teen girl, and this is what my character is dealing with.”

“Nigeria Jones” is available wherever books are sold.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by HarperCollins.