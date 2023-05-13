Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Best-selling Author inspires authenticity and courage in a powerful story

Posted at 9:03 PM, May 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-12 21:03:10-04

Best-selling Author, Ibi Zoboi, shared a powerful story on Inside South Florida about discovering authenticity, fighting for it, and having the courage to be your own revolution.

“Nigeria Jones, as the name entails, encapsulates what it means to be African-American,” says Zoboi. “I was born in Haiti and when I was growing up, I had to grapple with what it means to be Haitian American, a regular teen girl, and this is what my character is dealing with.”

“Nigeria Jones” is available wherever books are sold.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by HarperCollins.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com