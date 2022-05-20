Best Selling Author, Nicole Sahin, shares how companies can expand by finding quality talent

Finding talent is one of the biggest challenges facing employers today. That is why the Author of “Global Talent Unleashed: An Executive's Guide to Conquering the World,” Nicole Sahin, joined Inside South Florida to share how companies can continue to grow.

“'Global Talent Unleashed’ was written to take the mystery out of going global for executives that want to expand into new markets or hire team members and other countries,” says Sahin. “The book was really written as a blueprint to take your company from local to global overnight.”

Sahin shared some of the lessons found in her book that help employers thrive.

“It truly is easier and totally possible to find great talent all over the globe,” says Sahin. “It’s also that more revenue is possible when you expand your market. If you start hiring salespeople all over the globe, you can reduce your operating costs, and actually find talent, which right now in the United States is incredibly hard.”

Sahin also shared the role technology has played for companies unleashing their potential for global expansion.

“The catalyst for global expansion has been improvements in communication technology, which has had a ripple effect on when, where, and how work gets done,” says Sahin. “People can now be anywhere in the world as long as they have connectivity.”

To get a copy of “Global Talent Unleashed, An Executive's Guide to Conquering the World,” visit Amazon.com or your local Barnes and Noble.

