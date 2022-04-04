Best-selling author releases new “Oceans of Thoughts” book series

If you're looking to bring more peace and joy into your life, a new poetry book series is here to help you connect with your emotions and feelings, while also reconnecting with your inner self.

With the release of her “Oceans of Thoughts” series, international best-selling author, Rosalind Severin McClean says that poetry helps us to open our hearts and soothe our souls.

“These books are a love letter to my sister. She continues to inspire me from a far,” says McClean. “Being from Dominica, it's such a beautiful country. It helped mold me and shape me into who I am today. The messages in this book bring everything together. There’s a lot of energetic frequencies in emotions through poetry and books. When you’re sharing and expressing yourself in the moment it helps heal your soul.”

McClean’s advice to young poets is “don’t be hard on yourself, don’t be judgmental of yourself. Don’t overthink your work. Do what you’re called to do. Poetry helps to heal the Author and it also helps the people reading.”

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by PR From the Heart.