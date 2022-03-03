Watch
Best selling author, V.E. Schwab has an exciting new novel full of intrigue

If you’re looking for an engaging new read, New York Times Bestselling Author V.E. Schwab is here with her new book, Gallant. Readers are calling it captivating.

Gallant is a book about Olivia Prior, a girl who spends most of her life in an orphanage. Her mother left her a journal, and in the back, she finds a letter that states, “You will be safe as long as you stay away from Gallant.” For years she has no idea what this means until she received a letter from her uncle inviting her to the family estate called Gallant. When she gets there, she discovers no uncle, a house in disrepair, and a wall in the back of the yard with a door that leads nowhere. Olivia knows that Gallant is hiding secrets, and she is determined to uncover them.

Schwab says, “I’m always writing authentically for myself and that’s my novels have a continuous stylistic thread.”

Two of Schwab’s works are also currently being adapted for the big and small screen. Her short story, First Kill, is being turned into a Netflix series produced by scream queen, Emma Roberts. The Invisible Life of Addie Larue is being adapted to film and directed by Augustine Frizzelle.

Schwab says, “As a novelist, I try to play a movie in my head and write it down, so the same movie plays in your head.” She wrote and co-wrote the first two episodes of First Kill and was active on set the entire 5 months of filming.

Schwab’s new release, Gallant, is available wherever books are sold

