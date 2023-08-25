Best SoFlo city for families and businesses

Lauderdale Lakes’ Mayor, City Manager and Administrative Services Director, Veronica Edwards Philips, Treasa Brown Stubbs, and Peggy Castano, respectively, joined Inside South Florida to share why you should consider planting roots in the city.

“The ultimate place to live is Lauderdale Lakes, the great we care city. Number one, we are very diverse. The city of Lauderdale Lakes’ diversity is so great that you will find someone in your comfort zone at all times,” says Philips. “We're also a growing city. We are so excited that we are growing, and we're looking forward to others coming in because our businesses are growing too.”

