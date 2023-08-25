Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Best SoFlo city for families and businesses

Posted at 6:30 PM, Aug 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-25 18:30:16-04

Lauderdale Lakes’ Mayor, City Manager and Administrative Services Director, Veronica Edwards Philips, Treasa Brown Stubbs, and Peggy Castano, respectively, joined Inside South Florida to share why you should consider planting roots in the city.

“The ultimate place to live is Lauderdale Lakes, the great we care city. Number one, we are very diverse. The city of Lauderdale Lakes’ diversity is so great that you will find someone in your comfort zone at all times,” says Philips. “We're also a growing city. We are so excited that we are growing, and we're looking forward to others coming in because our businesses are growing too.”

For more information, visit LauderdaleLakes.org

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by the City of Lauderdale Lakes.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com