Best Holiday Host Gifts

With all the holiday shopping that you are doing for you family, you would be remissed if you didn’t bring a token of appreciation to your next holiday event. Entertaining Expert, Paul Zahn, joined Inside South Florida to share the best wines and liquors to gift to the host.

“A great dessert wine is Dolce 2015. This is considered liquid gold. This wine has some orange, lime and apricot on the palate,” says Zahn. “Dolce 2015 pairs with so many things. You could do a sharp charcuterie board with some savory little crackers, nuts and cheeses.” Find this item at Dolcewine.farniente.com

If beef is on the menu, gift your host with a bottle of Art of Earth’s Montepulciano.

“It is made from Italian organic grapes. It is a dry and savory red that pairs perfectly with steak, fajitas and so many wonderful cuts of meat,” says Zahn. “It has aromas of licorice and spice on the palate. It's absolutely delicious.” Find this product at Mack-Schuhle.com

Complementing any event with an element of entertainment will make you the best guest of all time.

“Jenga Giant JS7 is the biggest authentic hardwood Jenga out there,” says Zahn. “It comprises 54 hardwood blocks that stack over five feet, which is pretty fun. Jenga Giant has you covered, and it comes with a wonderful orange carrying bag.” Find this item at JengaGiant.com

If your host is a brandy lover, entice their appetites with Stella Rosa’s New Premium Brandy.

“This is a handcrafted brandy made with grapes from Northern Italy,” says Zahn. “This is absolutely delicious in signature cocktails, but you can also just do it on the rocks.” Find this product at StellaRosaWines.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Taylor Made Productions.