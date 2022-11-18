Best tech gift ideas for holiday season 2022 Part II

Tech Expert, Jennifer Jolly, is back. She joined Inside South Florida to share more fantastic gift ideas for you and your family this holiday season.

“VAIO FE 14.1-inch notebook comes with 12th Gen Intel Core processors, Windows 11 and over 10 hours of battery life,” says Jolly. “It has great specs for a solid mid-range price.”

If you despise making the costly purchase of buying tech devices, eBay Refurbished may have the perfect solution for your budget.

“Everything is thoroughly screened to meet rigorous standards,” says Jolly. “This is backed by a warranty and comes with an eBay money back guarantee. It's a great way to get the best gadgets at huge discounts.” Find these products at ebay.com/deals

If saving money is at the top of your personal gift list, you may consider using PayPal Honey Browser Extension.

“All you have to do is add the extension to your desktop and it automatically discovers coupons and applies the best working ones that it finds at checkout,” says Jolly. “It can help you earn cashback if that applies.” For more information, visit JoinHoney.com

Smart watches are also a fantastic gift idea for your small children.

“Vtech’s My First Kidi Smartwatch helps kids learn to tell time and offers routine reminders for things like potty training, naptime, brushing teeth and more,” says Jolly. “It is super interactive but not actually connected to the internet, which is exactly how you want it at this age.”

The LucidSound LS100X Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X|S is a great gift idea for techies, gamers and music lovers.

“For less than $100, you get up to 130 hours on a single charge. That's more than five days of continuous play,” says Jolly. “They are super comfortable, lightweight and work fabulously with a PC too.”

For more information, visit Techish.com

