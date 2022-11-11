Best tech gift ideas for holiday season 2023

It’s the holiday season and Consumer-Tech Columnist, Jennifer Jolly, joined Inside South Florida to share tech-savvy gift ideas that will bring joy to that special someone.

“Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip4 is a super cool way to stay connected,” says Jolly. “Stand out with this pocket size and durably designed phone with premium camera capabilities and immersive entertainment features.” Find this item at Samsung.com

Working with slow internet service can be frustrating. Increase a household’s internet speed with the Motorola Q14 WiFi 6E Mesh.

“It creates the widest open superhighway available in the world and let’s all of your devices travel smoothly all the time,” says Jolly. “It's blazing fast and includes access to parental controls and network security tools.”

If your holiday gift list includes new parents, you should consider gifting the LeapFrog LF930HD Smart Video Baby Monitor.

“This system watches from anywhere in the world, safely and securely, on a seven inch high def monitor or from the companion app on a smartphone,” says Jolly. “The standout features include night vision, motion, sound and temperature sensors, and humidity readings.” Receive a $40 discount from November 24th – 28th

Gift shopping can come with a hefty price tag. Using Slickdeals may save you money this holiday season.

“You can find 12 million fellow shoppers who are vetting and voting on what's really a spectacular sale versus a disappointing dud,” says Jolly. “There are deals here on everything from toys and electronics to retailers, including Walmart and Amazon.” For more information, visit Slickdeals.net

Purchase the innovative entrepreneur in your life with the latest in cybersecurity software.

“McAfee+ Ultimate gives you comprehensive privacy, identity and device protection,” says Jolly. “You can monitor the dark web for breaches and lock and freeze your credit file. The list of awesome things it does goes on and on.” Find this product at McAfee.com

For more information, visit Techish.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Techish.com