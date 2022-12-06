Best tech gifts for kids this holiday season

It’s almost Christmas, and if you’re still in search for the perfect gifts, Consumer-tech journalist, Jennifer Jolly is here to help. She joined Inside South Florida to share more of her favorite tech gift ideas.

“The Kindle Paperwhite Kids is a super lightweight and small but mighty gadget that holds 1000s of books,” says Jolly. “It's basically a doorway to stories and adventures that educate, engage, entertain and encourage kids to spend more quality time reading.”

Gift the creative with a way to create beautiful still images on-the-go.

“The Kodak Printomatic Instant Print Camera is fast and fun,” says Jolly. “Anyone in the family can point, shoot and print high-quality full color photos. It also comes with a built-in flash and a micro SD card.”

Gifting the ability to learn a new language may go down in history as the best gift given.

“Rosetta Stone actually teaches you the language and how to use it in real-life situations,” says Jolly. “Its artificial intelligence instantly compares your voice with native speakers. You get real-time feedback for the most accurate pronunciations.”

If you’re on the market for a present that can teach your children independence, responsibility and organization, Bounce by Garmin may be able to help.

“Garmin’s New Bounce Watch features phone-free text, voice messages and real-time location tracking,” says Jolly. “It’s all within the closed safe ecosystem of the Garmin Jr. App. You can see where your kids are and receive notifications whenever they leave predefined areas.”

Gifting doses of encouragement is also another great idea to help those that need a little inspiration.

“The Presence Inspiration Display uses the science-based power of daily affirmations to deliver a personalized and carefully curated playlist of inspirational quotes and words of wisdom from movie stars and luminaries alike,” says Jolly. “It is the only screen in my life that makes me just feel better. This item is 50% off right now.”

For more information, visit Techish.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Techish.com.