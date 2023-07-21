Best travel days and times

Watch Now
Posted at 6:30 PM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 18:30:04-04

Travel Expert & Founder of The Points Guy, Brian Kelly, joined Inside South Florida to share valuable money saving travel tips.

“Booking on Sundays was generally the cheapest. If you can fly on a Wednesday, that can save you up to 15% versus other days,” says Kelly. “When it comes to the actual time to book your trip and how far in advance, it’s six months for international and one month for domestic.”

