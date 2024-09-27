Bestselling Author Alice Hoffman Unveils New Book Exploring Anne Frank’s Early Years

In a recent Inside South Florida segment, best-selling author Alice Hoffman shared insights about her latest book, which delves into the early life of Anne Frank, the young Jewish girl whose story of hiding from the Nazis during World War II has been told for generations. Hoffman's new book aims to fill in the gaps about Anne's life before her time in hiding and ensures her full story continues to resonate with young readers and adults alike.

Alice Hoffman recalled her first introduction to Anne Frank's diary, which she read at the age of 12. Hoffman emphasized how influential that reading experience was, stating, “I always feel like what you read at 12 years old influences you more than any other reading you'll ever do in your life.” For her, the idea that a young Jewish girl could write a book was mind-blowing and deeply inspiring, ultimately becoming the reason she pursued writing as a career.

Hoffman shared that the inspiration for the new book came when publishers approached her with the idea of writing a novel that would explore Anne's life before her family went into hiding. Working closely with historians from the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam, Hoffman was tasked with providing readers a fuller understanding of how Anne Frank's family came to be in hiding. “It was such an honor to be asked to do this book,” Hoffman noted.

Hoffman described her experience working with the Anne Frank House as incredibly special. She was able to visit Amsterdam, where she walked in Anne's footsteps, visiting the house where Anne lived as a young child, her school, and even her desk at the Montessori school she attended. The collaboration helped ensure historical accuracy, something Hoffman emphasized was especially important for this particular project.

When asked why many young people today may not be as familiar with Anne Frank's full story, Hoffman expressed concern that the story may not be taught in schools as much as it once was. She shared her hope that her book would serve as a gateway for readers to then pick up "The Diary of Anne Frank" and continue learning about her remarkable life.

Hoffman also touched on the importance of educating future generations about the Holocaust, noting that as fewer survivors remain, it is crucial to continue sharing these stories. “I wrote the book for my niece,” she explained, referring to a personal motivation to ensure younger generations understand the history.

Hoffman believes Anne Frank’s story resonates with readers of all ages because of the deep personal connection people feel with her. “She’s extraordinary, but she’s also very ordinary,” Hoffman explained, which makes readers feel close to Anne and enables them to have great compassion for her story.

For those interested in learning more about Alice Hoffman’s work and her latest book about Anne Frank, Hoffman directed viewers to her website AliceHoffman.com.