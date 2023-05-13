Watch Now
BET Digital honors Hip-Hop legends in epic tournament competition

Posted at 9:00 PM, May 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-12 21:00:32-04

This year is Hip-Hop's 50th anniversary, and BET Digital is celebrating with a thrilling multi-platform tournament-style competition and paying homage to the greatest rap crews of all time. Inside South Florida got the inside scoop from Journalist, Kimberly Osorio, who shared the cultural significance of the event and her expert opinion on the standout crews.

“I think it's important for us to celebrate the culture and celebrate the artists. At BET Digital, one of the initiatives that we have is the “Greatest Rap Crew of All Time” contest,” says Osorio. “Fans can go online and vote for their favorite rap crew and each crew will go head-to-head in a tournament style competition.”

Vote for the “Greatest Rap Crew of All Time” by June 9th on BET.com

