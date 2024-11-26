Bethany Braun-Silva Shares Top Holiday Picks and Shopping Tips

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Famous Footwear, HP, T-Mobile, and Synchrony. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Lifestyle expert Bethany Braun-Silva joined Inside South Florida to showcase must-have holiday options for families and tech lovers, while offering advice on managing holiday spending. With a spread of exciting products and deals, Bethany highlighted how to make this season stress-free and budget-friendly.

Famous Footwear for Family Shopping

Bethany started by emphasizing the convenience of Famous Footwear for holiday shopping. Their Unwrap Famous Holiday Campaign features iconic brands like Nike, Crocs, Adidas, and Converse, making it easy to find gifts for everyone in the family. Whether shopping in-store or online, Famous Footwear offers same-day delivery via DoorDash for last-minute needs. Shoppers can also take advantage of the Buy One, Get One Half Off promotion, a great way to save while checking off multiple names from the list.

Tech Gifts for All Ages

For tech enthusiasts, Bethany recommended the HP Omni Book X and Dell Inspiron 14 Plus, both powered by Snapdragon X series processors. These devices feature multi-day battery life and enhanced performance, perfect for work, school, and entertainment. Advanced AI tools also make communication and multitasking seamless, keeping families connected throughout the year.

T-Mobile’s Holiday Tech Deals

Bethany highlighted T-Mobile’s fantastic tech deals, including the SyncUp Kids Watch 2, a smartwatch tailored for children with dual cameras, video call capabilities, and safety features. For entertainment on the go, she mentioned the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G, which is free when adding a tablet line at T-Mobile—perfect for keeping kids occupied during holiday travels.

Managing Holiday Spending

Bethany acknowledged the financial stress of holiday shopping, especially when buying outdoor gear or sporting equipment. To ease the burden, she recommended the Synchrony Sport Credit Card, which is accepted at various sporting goods stores, bike shops, and game day outfitters. The card allows consumers to buy now and pay over time with monthly installments, making it easier to shop for athletes or outdoor enthusiasts without breaking the bank.

More Information

For details on these holiday gift ideas and tips, visit bethanybraunsilva.com.