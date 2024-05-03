Beyond the Court: Michael Moore Champions Self-Love and Mental Health Through Fashion

In a recent interview on Inside South Florida, former Nova Southeastern University basketball player and national champion, Michael Moore, delved into the inspiration behind his clothing brand, Moore's Collections, and his mission to promote self-love and positive mental health.

Moore's Collections isn't just about fashion; it's a platform to advocate for self-love and mental health. Drawing from his own life experiences, Moore aims to shed light on the struggles many face in the darkness of their battles, emphasizing that everyone, regardless of their status in life, goes through similar challenges. Through his brand, Moore seeks to inspire others to prioritize their own happiness and well-being.

With the slogan "Above All Else, Treat Yourself," Moore encourages individuals to prioritize their own happiness and fulfillment. He emphasizes the importance of self-care and putting oneself first, not in a selfish manner, but as a necessary step toward achieving personal satisfaction and well-being.

While Moore's journey from athlete to designer may not have been planned, his passion for fashion and self-expression led him to create Moore's Collections. Inspired by his love for shoes and styling, Moore transitioned from a shoe enthusiast to a clothing designer, driven by his desire to create pieces that he would personally wear and love.

Moore finds inspiration for his designs in a blend of music and life experiences. Envisioning himself in the future and manifesting his aspirations, Moore draws creative inspiration from the melodies and rhythms of music, as well as the lessons learned from his journey through life.

The success of Moore's Collections is further exemplified by the endorsement of renowned personalities like NBA player Al Harrington, who proudly dons Moore's apparel. Such recognition serves as motivation for Moore to continue his mission of spreading positivity and self-love through his brand.

For those inspired by Moore's message and intrigued by his designs, Moore's Collections can be found on Instagram (@MooresCollections) and their website (MooresCollect.com), offering a range of unique and stylish pieces that reflect Moore's passion for self-expression and empowerment.