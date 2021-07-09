Big and Little reflect on what Big Pride means to them

Pride Month just ended with a boost for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward’s Big Pride Program. Katie and their Big, Nik, reflect on their match experience and on the impact that Nik has had during very challenging stages of Katie’s life, including what this experience has meant to her as a Big.

Nik says the experience of being a Big has been incredible and educational. She has had the support of the team at BBBS Broward every step of the way, and is honored to be called a Big, she says.

"You come into this because you think you have something to give to the youth, and what's been amazing for me is how much I've actually received from mentoring Katie as well," she says. "It's also taught me I'm not as cool as I like to think I am, but I get to stay hip talking to my little so much of the time."

As a member of the LGBTQ community, Nik says she wished she had someone like her and had seen more representation as a kid. Because of this, she promised to be that person for someone when she grew up.

"It's been incredible because honestly, I don't know where I would be without Nik," says Katie. "Like Nik was talking about, suicide rates, depression, all of that I suffer from....I really struggle with that, so now having Nik in my corner has been amazing."

Katie says if you're thinking about becoming a mentor, just do it, you'll never regret how much you can get out of giving. Head over to Big Brothers Big Sister of Broward's website to learn more.

