Big brands’ back-to-school essentials

TV Lifestyle and Beauty Expert, Milly Almodovar, joined Inside South Florida to share great brands to make the return to school seamless.

“Bioworld’s Supermario Five-Piece Backpack is a best seller at JC Penney and comes with a lunch bag, utility case and clips,” says Almodovar. Find this item at JCPenney and JCPenney.com

Your child’s appearance can positively impact their confidence and academic success.

“The Airwalk Proto600 Men's Sneakers are so stylish,” says Almodovar. “The Xersion little and big girl sleeveless camouflage t-shirt dress is so comfortable and chic. This Izod little and big boys short sleeve, wrinkle-resistant and moisture wicking polo shirt is perfect for uniform use.” Find these products at JCPenney and JCPenney.com

Make your first impression your best impression. Glowing simmers of iridescent color may help enhance your natural beauty.

“Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wands add a gorgeous kiss of color to your cheeks and play with light for the soft-focus glow,” says Almodovar. “The lustrous polymers enhance the look of skin’s luminosity, giving it a glossy highlighting dewy effect with a silky-smooth texture.” Find these items Charlottetilbury.com or Charlotte Tilbury App

Body odor can affect your middle or high schoolers confidence and reputation. Finding a product that delivers freshness the entire day is a win.

“Miles works hard, feel smooth, looks cute and is guaranteed to keep tweens, teens and young adults feeling fresh and clean,” says Almodovar. “It comes in three deodorants and two antiperspirants, which are going to neutralize underarm stink with hard-working plant-based ingredients.” Find these products at Target and Amazon

