Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward Help Youngsters Open Up About Coming Out

As we continue to celebrate pride month here at Inside South Florida, this week we spoke to a few very special guests from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward. Little brother, Dillon Schroeter, his mother, Catherine, and his match support specialist, Jennifer Corpus, sat down with us to share their experience in the Big Brothers Big Sisters mentorship program.

Dillon is an LGBTQ+ adolescent who came out to his Big Brother during the match experience and, later on, to his mother. Coming out to his Big Brother implied a high level of trust and required guidance from the Big Brother agency to the mentor, while respecting the confidentiality of the disclosure. The news was a surprise to his mother as well.

"Dillon spoke to me before coming out to his big brother and basically said that he was unsure of how his brother would take the news," stated Jennifer Corpus, Match Support Specialist, BBBS of Broward County.

Not knowing whether you will be accepted or not is a scary thing for anyone in these circumstances, let alone a child. With the compassion and communication provided by Big Brothers Big Sisters, the family was able to accept the news and embrace Dillon with the warmth that he needed.

"Aside from Dillon, I only have girls, so his new big brother became a second son to me. I was happy to have someone that Dillon could bond with and they were a perfect match! He [Dillon's Big Brother] was okay with it and always encourages Dillon to be himself," stated his mother, Catherine Schroeter.

Participating with Big Brothers Big Sisters at such a critical time in Dillon's life has helped the entire family and they are appreciative of all the support given to them as their journey continues.

"This experience has been everything I've ever wanted," stated Dillon.