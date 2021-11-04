Big Brothers Big Sisters Broward seek help in making the holidays even happier for faimilies

Every holiday season, Big Brothers Big Sisters Broward invites individuals and corporations to join them in making holiday dreams come true for the many children and families they serve. Donors help with a plethora of things during the season, including holiday dinners and home repairs.

Donors are invited to provide wonderful support for dozens of families in need so they may truly celebrate this holiday season. Donors can help with turkey and the fixings in November by making a financial contribution to families in need, they can adopt a family to fulfill their holiday wish lists, or contribute gift cards that are perfect for particular teenagers!

Campbell Alexander has been involved with the project for 15 years and keeps coming back to continue to give back to others. Growing up his main provider was his grandmother, so giving back to families in the same situation is extra special for him

Traci Miller, a BBBS board member, was able to get Miller Construction to help out with efforts. Several team members adopt families or provide donations. Donors are also given a wishlist so they know exactly what to shop for.

Learn more about how you can help at BBBSBroward.com