Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Big Brothers Big Sisters hosting their "Swing for Kids' Sake" fundraiser

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 4:50 PM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 16:50:27-04

This Friday, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward is welcoming back one of their signature fundraising events; Swing for Kids' Sake.

The golfing event started in 2008, says former chairman John Corrado. It's grown every year thanks to community support.

"The theme about this is we need to take care of our children who are in need of assistance," he says.

The organization is partnering with the Broward County Sheriff's Office for some extra special fun at this event, including a raffle ball drop from a helicopter.

For more information on the event, you can click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors