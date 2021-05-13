Big Brothers Big Sisters hosting their "Swing for Kids' Sake" fundraiser

This Friday, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward is welcoming back one of their signature fundraising events; Swing for Kids' Sake.

The golfing event started in 2008, says former chairman John Corrado. It's grown every year thanks to community support.

"The theme about this is we need to take care of our children who are in need of assistance," he says.

The organization is partnering with the Broward County Sheriff's Office for some extra special fun at this event, including a raffle ball drop from a helicopter.

For more information on the event, you can click here.

