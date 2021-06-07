Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward celebrates "Big Pride" with the Miami Dolphins

Youth who are part of the LGBTQ community can have trouble finding a place where they feel comfortable among peers. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward and the Miami Dolphins have teamed for the new Big Pride program, which works specifically to give LGBTQ youth a place for themselves.

Jennifer Becker, VP of programs for BBBS, says Broward county has 50,000 LGBTQ students who are saying they don't feel safe or comfortable at school. The Big Pride program gives them peace of mind and a network of allies to help them get through life.

The Miami Dolphin's Football Unites program is working to improve relationships, foster understanding, and provide opportunities to experience South Florida, says Jason Jenkins, senior VP of communications. The group works with multiple organizations besides BBBS to help them work together, while also amplifying their programs.

"With the Dolphin's partnership and support of our program, it sends a message to our community that we stand behind our children, we defend our children, we are allies with them," says Becker.

To learn more about Football Unites, you can click here. You can also see BBBS walking in the Stonewall Pride Parade, or read more about Big Pride here.