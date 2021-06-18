Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County speak on the importance of mentorship in the Black community

Keith Williams Esq. knew the importance of mentoring while he was a Big Brother with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County. He has since become a board member, and spoke about the impact mentors can make on the Black community.

Following in the footsteps of several of his family members, he continues to follow the idea that you help others who are coming behind you. He says a large part of that is making sure organizations like BBBS have what they need to do the important work.

"I think mentorship is needed in every community, not just the Black community," he says. "But it's important in the Black community because, in a lot of ways, our society tells us that we're less than, that we're not equal to, that we're not worthy, and I think a mentor helps a young person understand that not only are you worthy in this society...you can also be the society, and you can become a powerful impact in your own community."

Andre T. Johnson is a Big Brother, who grew up taking part in a similar program in his hometown of Rochester, New York. He met a mentor there that he became lifelong friends with who empowered him to believe he could be who he wanted to be.

"One thing he said to me was 'Andre, if not you, then who?' that always empowered me and motivated me to achieve my goals in life," he says.