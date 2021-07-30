Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward fosters meaningful relationships between Bigs and Littles

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County continues to create bonds that last a lifetime. Bigs play the important role of a mentor in Littles lives. Rafael Zamora has been a Big Brother for four years, and it’s helped him as much as it’s helped his Little.

Zamora was looking for a way to leave an impact on his community. He decided to do this by way of becoming a Big Brother. Over four years, he’s been able to see his Little Brother grow, excel in school, and become a whole new person.

Little Brother, Ivan, says Zamora is kind, loving, caring, and generous. They’ve been able to form a strong bond through fun activities, and a lot of laughs. Cheryl, his mom, says having a male figure to look up to has been a great impact on Ivan. He’s been able to mature and grow his confidence as he’s spent time with Zamora.

If you want to become a mentor or help the effort, you can head to BBBSBroward.org

