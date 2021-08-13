Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward help kids get ready for school

This past Saturday, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward had its annual backpacks drive-thru give-away, thanks to the title sponsorship of FPL. Each BBBS child received a backpack full of school supplies to set them up for a successful academic year.

Jennifer Becker, VP of programs for BBBS, says the kids were all smiles as they got their new backpacks and supplies. Parents were just as happy and thankful knowing they had a community full of support.

FPL knows the importance of education and was more than happy to help out. They continue to support ongoing community efforts throughout the state.