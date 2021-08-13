Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward help kids get ready for school

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 4:12 PM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 16:12:41-04

This past Saturday, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward had its annual backpacks drive-thru give-away, thanks to the title sponsorship of FPL. Each BBBS child received a backpack full of school supplies to set them up for a successful academic year.

Jennifer Becker, VP of programs for BBBS, says the kids were all smiles as they got their new backpacks and supplies. Parents were just as happy and thankful knowing they had a community full of support.

FPL knows the importance of education and was more than happy to help out. They continue to support ongoing community efforts throughout the state.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors