Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward team up with Florida Panthers to give kids special gifts

The Florida Panthers and Coca-Cola partnered to gift 20 Chromebooks to BBBS Littles in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. There was a special presentation for each child, lots of snacks and goodies, and a great time for all. Ryan Sheehan, Senior Director, Corporate Partnership, Malena Mendez, President and CEO Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward, spoke about how great the event went.

Sheehan says the Panthers wanted to make a difference for Hispanic Heritage Month and host Littles and their families for a game, along with the new laptops. Mendez says kids and parents alike had a great time, and for many, it was their first time going to a Panthers game.

The team and Coca-Cola approached BBBS about doing something for Hispanic Heritage Month, and with so many children in the program being of Latino and Hispanic descent, they were extremely excited for the opportunity. The support of technology is a huge benefit for all of the kids, many of whom don't have these devices at home.

You can help kids in BBBS also by heading to bbbsbroward.org

