Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward teams up with Women on the Verge

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward county’s President and CEO, Malena Mendez, and Board Member, Marlene Williams, joined Inside South Florida to share more about the importance of its partnership with Women on the Verge.

“Women on the Verge is actually our ladies resource group that really focuses on raising dollars for scholarships for our kids to make their futures bigger and brighter,” says Mendez. “This program was started and designed to give them an option and to support them going further, whether it's going to a vocational school or college,” says Williams.

For more information, visit BBBSbroward.org/women-on-the-verge

