Big Brothers Big Sisters partners with Yello! for music and dance program

This week Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward has a new creative partnership that is bringing the art of dance and music to local youth.

Three years ago Yello!, a vegan cafe and creative arts center, reached out to the group to connect with youth and offer their talents, says Eduardo Noriega, of BBBS. It started with dance workshops and now Yello! has provided scholarships for kids who want to complete the full program.

The program is called Gotta Thrive. It offers interactive workshops focusing on dance and music, teaching students a routine that they then get to perform in a show. Karen Beal, operations manager at Yello!, says there are going to be events every month for the kids of BBBS.

"For many of our children, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for which they may have the chance to explore a talent that might be hidden," says Noriega.

