Big Business Tips For Small Business Owners

Financial security is crucial in running any business, especially a small one. Sharon Alexander-Oscar, owner and CEO of SA Financials, Inc., joined Inside South Florida with some financial tips for small business owners.

“Your small business can definitely report your business credit by getting a Dun and Bradstreet

number,” says Alexander-Oscar. “They will check out your expenses and your income and they will start to generate a credit report for you.”

Understanding what lenders require can be the difference between approval or denial for a loan.

“What you need to check for is what that lender requires,” says Alexander-Oscar. “In case

you need to personally guarantee that loan for your business, you don’t want your credit being run all over the place. Make sure you know what it is that they require and if you don’t fit the bill, don’t apply.”

Viewers of Inside South Florida can receive a special offer from SA Financials, Inc.

“We’re giving a free one-hour in-person consultation on any of the services that we offer,” says Alexander-Oscar. “Our free consultations are usually only 15 minutes and are done over Zoom or the telephone.”

For more information, visit SAFinancial.net or call 954-826-5834.

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by SA Financial