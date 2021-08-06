Billy Corben talks about his newest Netflix Series "Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami"

Fifteen years after the release of his cult classic film, "Cocaine Cowboys"

South Florida director Billy Corben, returns to release a six-part saga of one the largest drug cases in U.S history called "Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami".

The Netflix docuseries tells the story of Cuban exiles, Willy Falcone and Sal Magluta, who were both accused of smuggling 75 tons of cocaine into the U.S in the 1980s.

"The Kings of Miami" is Corben's fourth film in the Cocaine Cowboys franchise, but first in telling a story.

"When you grow up in Miami, you know who Willy and Sal are. Everybody knew them or knew somebody that knew them and we did too. That was the original story we wanted to tell in the 2006 Cocaine Cowboys documentary. But Sal's trial had just ended in '02 and we were starting (the documentary) at that time. And it was too soon. And the original documentary was our plan B." stated Corben.

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami is streaming now on Netflix